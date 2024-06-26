Presidential debate carries great opportunity—and risk—for CNN
Isabella Simonetti , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Jun 2024, 12:30 PM IST
SummaryThursday’s event will give the ratings-challenged network a much-needed boost, but opens it up to growing scrutiny and criticism.
Donald Trump is set to debate President Biden in a CNN studio on Thursday, the former president’s first appearance on the cable channel since a contentious town hall last year that preceded the abrupt exit of the network’s previous chief executive.
