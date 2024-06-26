Presidential debate carries great opportunity—and risk—for CNN

The sometimes tense relationship between Trump and CNN is something that Thompson’s predecessor, Chris Licht, had sought to mend during his short tenure at the helm. He frequently delivered edicts about how CNN could be less biased in its political coverage, and he was the architect of what many pundits described as a disastrous town hall with Trump last year. Licht left the network less than a month later, after a blistering profile in the Atlantic led to growing criticism of him inside the news network.