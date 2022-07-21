OPEN APP
Home / Politics / Presidential Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu ahead of Yashwant Sinha after first round of counting
LIVE UPDATES

Presidential Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu ahead of Yashwant Sinha after first round of counting

Former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, while former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha is contesting as a joint Opposition candidate for the top post.Premium
Former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, while former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha is contesting as a joint Opposition candidate for the top post.
4 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 05:10 PM IST Livemint

  • Presidential Election 2022 Result Live Updates: NDA's Droupadi Murmu got a significant lead as votes of MPs were counted first. Of the 748 valid votes, she got 540, while Yashwant Sinha was at 204. 
  • 728 electors including 719 MPs and nine MLAs of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs who were permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House, cast their votes. The total voters' turnout at Parliament House was 98.91%

National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Droupadi Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha are in the fray to become the country's 15th president.

21 Jul 2022, 05:01:28 PM IST

Here's a full list of 14 Presidents of India so far:

National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Droupadi Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha are in the fray to become the country's 15th president. The voting of which is underway. Lets take a look at the previous serving 14 Presidents of India:

1. Rajendra Prasad (1950-1962)

2. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (1962-1967)

3. Zakir Husain (1967-1969)

4. VV Giri (1969-1974)

5. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed (1974-1977)

6. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy (1977-1982)

7. Zail Singh (1982-1987)

8. Ramaswamy Venkataraman (1987-1992)

9. Shankar Dayal Sharma (1992-1997)

10. KR Narayan (1997-2002)

11. APJ Abdul Kalam (2002-2007)

12. Prathiba Patil (2007-2012)

13. Pranab Mukherjee (2012-2017)

14. Ram Nath Kovind (2017-2022)

21 Jul 2022, 04:17:46 PM IST

Watch: Dharmendra Pradhan joins folk artists as they celebrate Droupadi Murmu lead

21 Jul 2022, 04:03:46 PM IST

Results for the 15th President of India to be announced soon

The final result of the presidential election can be revealed in the next one and a half to two hours, Hindustan Times has reported citing officials. 

21 Jul 2022, 03:48:54 PM IST

After counting the MP votes, Murmu got 540 votes while Sinha got 208 votes

Votes
View Full Image
Votes
21 Jul 2022, 03:42:41 PM IST

PM Modi to host farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind

PM Narendra Modi will be hosting a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind tomorrow 5:30 pm onwards at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi, news agency ANI has reported. The tenure of the current President of India Ram Nath Kovind comes to an end on July 24. 

21 Jul 2022, 03:35:36 PM IST

All you need to know about Draupadi Murmu

64-year-old Draupadi Murmu started her political career as a councilor, and later became the Vice-Chairperson of Rairangpur National Advisory Council. She was also the first woman Governor of Jharkhand. She was also a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet when the BJD ruled the state with the BJP support. 

Murmu was also considered for the post during the 2017 presidential elections. However, then Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind was fielded by the BJP-led NDA as its presidential candidate.

If she wins the polls, Murmu will become India's first tribal president and the country's second woman president

21 Jul 2022, 03:30:18 PM IST

Presidential polls: BJP plans 'Abhinandan Yatra' after counting of votes

A mega "Abhinandan Yatra" to be led by BJP chief J P Nadda and attended by thousands of leaders and workers has been planned by the party after counting of votes for presidential poll, on Thursday evening, Delhi BJP leaders said. The party also plans to celebrate an anticipated "landmark victory" of NDA's nominee Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal to be elected on the post of President of India, across the country, particularly in tribal pockets, sources said. The roadshow is scheduled to start from Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg to celebrate an almost certain victory of Murmu in the presidential election, party leaders said. The roadshow will conclude at Rajpath after passing through Ashoka Road, Patel Chowk and Rafi Marg.Apart from BJP president Nadda, a large number of party leaders and workers from Delhi and other parts of the country will participate in it, said a senior Delhi BJP functionary.

21 Jul 2022, 03:23:56 PM IST

Nation is going to create history, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 21 July said that daughter of a tribal family coming from a very ordinary house in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu will be elected as the President. “Nobody has any doubt in mind, he said. “Nation is going to create history. The 15th President will be officially announced shortly. Nobody has any doubt in mind. Daughter of a tribal family coming from a very ordinary house in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu will be elected as the President," he said.

21 Jul 2022, 03:21:19 PM IST

Watch: Celebrations begin at Odisha's Rairangpur village

With counting is underway at Parliament House, the residents of NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's village, Odisha's Rairangpur, have already begun celebrating her victory.

21 Jul 2022, 03:15:24 PM IST

Watch: Celebration for Droupadi Murmu begins at Memorial Residential School

Celebrations have already begun at SLS (Shyam, Laxman & Sipun) Memorial Residential School, Pahadpur, founded by NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

21 Jul 2022, 03:07:54 PM IST

Droupadi Murmu ahead after first round of counting

NDA's Droupadi Murmu is ahead by a huge margin after the first round of counting. Rajya Sabha Genral Secretary PC Mody said that Droupadi Murmu has secured 540 votes with a value of 3,78,000 & Yashwant Sinha has secured 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600. 

A total of 15 votes were invalid. These are figures for Parliament (votes), please wait for next announcement, he said. 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout