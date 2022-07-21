Presidential Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu leads after first round of counting2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 03:35 PM IST
- Presidential Election 2022 Result Live Updates: NDA's Droupadi Murmu got a significant lead as votes of MPs were counted first. Of the 748 valid votes, she got 540, while Yashwant Sinha was at 204.
- 728 electors including 719 MPs and nine MLAs of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs who were permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House, cast their votes. The total voters' turnout at Parliament House was 98.91%