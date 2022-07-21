National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Droupadi Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha are in the fray to become the country's 15th president.

All you need to know about Draupadi Murmu 64-year-old Draupadi Murmu started her political career as a councilor, and later became the Vice-Chairperson of Rairangpur National Advisory Council. She was also the first woman Governor of Jharkhand. She was also a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet when the BJD ruled the state with the BJP support. Murmu was also considered for the post during the 2017 presidential elections. However, then Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind was fielded by the BJP-led NDA as its presidential candidate. If she wins the polls, Murmu will become India's first tribal president and the country's second woman president

Presidential polls: BJP plans 'Abhinandan Yatra' after counting of votes A mega "Abhinandan Yatra" to be led by BJP chief J P Nadda and attended by thousands of leaders and workers has been planned by the party after counting of votes for presidential poll, on Thursday evening, Delhi BJP leaders said. The party also plans to celebrate an anticipated "landmark victory" of NDA's nominee Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal to be elected on the post of President of India, across the country, particularly in tribal pockets, sources said. The roadshow is scheduled to start from Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg to celebrate an almost certain victory of Murmu in the presidential election, party leaders said. The roadshow will conclude at Rajpath after passing through Ashoka Road, Patel Chowk and Rafi Marg.Apart from BJP president Nadda, a large number of party leaders and workers from Delhi and other parts of the country will participate in it, said a senior Delhi BJP functionary.

Nation is going to create history, says Dharmendra Pradhan Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 21 July said that daughter of a tribal family coming from a very ordinary house in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu will be elected as the President. "Nobody has any doubt in mind, he said. "Nation is going to create history. The 15th President will be officially announced shortly. Nobody has any doubt in mind. Daughter of a tribal family coming from a very ordinary house in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu will be elected as the President," he said.

Watch: Celebrations begin at Odisha's Rairangpur village With counting is underway at Parliament House, the residents of NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's village, Odisha's Rairangpur, have already begun celebrating her victory. #WATCH | Celebrations begin at Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The counting of votes for the Presidential election is underway.



The counting of votes for the Presidential election is underway.

Watch: Celebration for Droupadi Murmu begins at Memorial Residential School Celebrations have already begun at SLS (Shyam, Laxman & Sipun) Memorial Residential School, Pahadpur, founded by NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu #WATCH | Odisha: Celebrations begin at SLS (Shyam, Laxman & Sipun) Memorial Residential School, Pahadpur, founded by NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in memory of her husband & 2 sons after their demise

The counting of votes for the Presidential election is underway.



The counting of votes for the Presidential election is underway.

Droupadi Murmu ahead after first round of counting NDA's Droupadi Murmu is ahead by a huge margin after the first round of counting. Rajya Sabha Genral Secretary PC Mody said that Droupadi Murmu has secured 540 votes with a value of 3,78,000 & Yashwant Sinha has secured 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600. A total of 15 votes were invalid. These are figures for Parliament (votes), please wait for next announcement, he said.