All you need to know about Draupadi Murmu

64-year-old Draupadi Murmu started her political career as a councilor, and later became the Vice-Chairperson of Rairangpur National Advisory Council. She was also the first woman Governor of Jharkhand. She was also a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet when the BJD ruled the state with the BJP support.

Murmu was also considered for the post during the 2017 presidential elections. However, then Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind was fielded by the BJP-led NDA as its presidential candidate.

If she wins the polls, Murmu will become India's first tribal president and the country's second woman president