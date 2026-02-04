President's rule revoked in Manipur, Khemchand to be sworn in as new CM at 6 pm today

The President’s rule has been revoked in Manipur, according to a proclamation issued by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, 4 February.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur with effect from the 4th day of February, 2026,” reads the notice.

Also Read | Manipur set to get new CM as BJP elects legislature party leader

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party leader, Y Khemchand Singh, will be sworn in as chief minister of Manipur at 6 PM on Wednesday, the state BJP said.

View full Image President Droupadi Murmu has revoked President's Rule in Manipur, paving the way for Y Khemchand Singh to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister. The ceremony is set for 6 PM today, promising a new era of governance and stability in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Lok Bhavan, where preparations have been underway since the morning.

"The swearing-in ceremony of Shri Y Khemchand Singh as the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Manipur will take place today, 4th February 2026, at 6:00 PM at Lok Bhavan," BJP Manipur said in a post on X.

"Under his experienced and visionary leadership, Manipur is set to move forward on the path of peace, development, and good governance, ushering in a new era of stability and progress for the state," it added.

Also Read | Lok Sabha passes Manipur Goods and Services Tax Bill 2025 to replace Ordinance

The announcement came minutes after Singh staked a claim to form a government in the state, which has been under the President's Rule since last February.

An NDA delegation led by Singh met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Lok Bhavan and staked the claim to form a popular government. Two MLAs from the Kuki-Zo majority districts of Churachandpur and Pherzawl were in the delegation.

The 62-year-old Singh was named the BJP's legislature party leader and, subsequently, the NDA legislature party leader in New Delhi on Tuesday.

BJP MLA Thongam Biswajit earlier said that five MLAs, including Singh, will be sworn in as ministers.

Under his experienced and visionary leadership, Manipur is set to move forward on the path of peace, development, and good governance.

N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister in February 2025 amid criticisms of his government's handling of the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis, which broke out in May 2023. Subsequently, President's Rule was imposed in the state.