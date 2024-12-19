Hours after BJP MP Pratap Sarangi was injured in the chaos outside Parliament and alleged that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pushed him, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called it a conspiracy.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Gandhi said that Rahul Gandhi, carrying a photo of Dr BR Ambedkar and chanting the “Jai Bhim” slogan, was peacefully attempting to enter Parliament. She pointed out that it was clear who had blocked his way. She added that, during their ongoing protests, they had always allowed people to pass, but today, when BJP MPs protested, there was jostling and “goonda-gardi”.

Priyanka further claimed thata conspiracy was being spun to protect Amit Shah, alleging that Rahul had pushed someone. She recalled witnessing Kharge ji being pushed and falling to the ground, followed by a CPM MP being shoved, who fell onto Kharge ji. “All of this is a conspiracy,” she said. Priyanka also remarked that the BJP's true intentions had been exposed that day. She concluded by challenging BJP MPs to chant “Jai Bhim”.

Earlier in the day, Pratap Sarangi alleged that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi pushed him, causing an MP to fall on him amid a showdown between the ruling and the Opposition parties over the Ambedkar row.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi said, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me, after which I fell down. I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me.”

Sarangi had alleged that he sustained some injuries during the showdown. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

“We have been protesting for so many days, and there is always space for people to enter freely. Peaceful protests are taking place daily from 10.30 am to 11 am. Today, for the first time, they (BJP MPs) protested and stopped everyone and then indulged in pushing and 'goodagardi' (hooliganism)',” she told reporters in Parliament premises.

“And now, to save Amit Shah's skin, they have started this conspiracy that 'bhaiya' has pushed someone. Right before my eyes, Kharge Ji was pushed, and he fell to the ground. Then they pushed a CPI(M) MP who fell on Kharge ji. I thought it would have broken his leg as it was visible from his face that he was hurt,” the Congress general secretary said.

She also dismissed the BJP's claim that a passage was given to INDIA bloc MPs to enter Parliament. “We did not say anything; we kept raising our slogans and kept fighting for our Constitution. If people have any confusion about whether the BJP will protect the Constitution, then that confusion should be over,” she said.