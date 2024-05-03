The Congress National General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Friday lauded the nomination of Kishori Lal Sharma as the party's candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

Vadra said that Sharma has had a longstanding association with the Gandhi family, and added that "his loyalty and dedication towards his duty will definitely bring him success in this election".

Priyanka Gandhi posted in Hindi on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), “Our family has a long-standing relationship with Kishori Lal Sharma ji. He has always been engaged wholeheartedly in serving the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli. His passion for public service is an example in itself."

The AICC General Secretary added: "Today, it is a matter of happiness that Shri Kishori Lal ji has been made the candidate from Amethi by the Congress Party. Kishori Lal ji's loyalty and dedication towards his duty will definitely bring him success in this election (SIC)."

Kishori Lal Sharma is contending against BJP's Smriti Irani. He has served as a caretaker for the two prestigious constituencies, Raebareli and Amethi, on behalf of the Gandhis. Notably, Rahul Gandhi has previously been elected as an MP from Amethi three times before losing to Union Minister Smriti Irani in 2019.

The Raebareli constituency which was held by Rahul Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi, will see Rahul Gandhi testing the ground in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Gandhi will contest against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh.

The two seats will go to polls on May 20, in the fifth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections and will determine the fate of these important constituencies from Uttar Pradesh which have been traditionally held by the members of the Gandhi-Nehru family.

The BJP on Thursday, May 2, announced Dinesh Pratap Singh as the candidate from Raebareli seat. Singh had lost to Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

