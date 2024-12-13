Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes maiden speech in Lok Sabha: Accuses Modi Govt of undermining the Constitution

Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of attempts to break the 'Suraksha kavach' (protective shield) provided by the Constitution.

Delivering her debut speech in Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the Modi government was giving undue favouritism towards industrialist Gautam Adani at the expense of the Indian population.

“Our Constitution is 'suraksha kavach' (safety armour). Such a 'suraksha kavach' that keeps the citizens safe - it is a 'kavach' of justice, of unity, of Right to Express. It is sad that in 10 years, colleagues of the ruling side who make tall claims have made all attempts to break down this ‘kavach’,” Priyanka Gandhi said, adding that the government was trying to weaken reservation through lateral entry and privatisation.

Priyanka Gandhi was speaking during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on December 13, marking the start of the 75th anniversary year of the adoption of the Constitution of India.

Prioritising the interests of one Gandhi accused the government of prioritising the interests of one individual over the welfare of 142 crore citizens.

"The country's wealth, airports, and land are being handed over to one individual while poor Indians are left to suffer. This blatant misuse of public resources is unacceptable," she said.

She also attacked the ruling alliance for weaponising investigative agencies to silence dissent.

"False cases are being led against Opposition leaders to stifle their voices. This misuse of power is an attack on democracy," she said.

She also said that despite the ruling government's attempts to erase the name of the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, from books and speeches, his role in the Independence struggle and nation-building cannot be written off.

"Had these not been the results of Lok Sabha elections, they would have also started working on changing the Constitution. The truth is that they are repeatedly speaking about the Constitution because, in these elections, they have come to know that the people of this country will keep the Constitution of this country safe. Winning while almost losing these elections, they have realised that the discussions about changing the Constitution won't work in this country," she said.

Lawmakers from the government and opposition sides are scheduled to speak during the debate against the backdrop of a bitter political face-off that marred the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, with the INDIA bloc moving a motion seeking the removal of Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha by accusing the Congress party of attempting to “hijack” the creation of India's Constitution.

“There has always been an attempt by a particular party to hijack the work of Constitution-making. Today, I want to make it clear that our Constitution is not the gift of a single party,” Singh said.

Singh targeted Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for “moving around with the Constitution in his pocket.” Singh added, "They have begun to think that, in reality, the Constitution is in their pockets," adding, “Certain leaders only criticise India when they go abroad.”

"When a certain leader said they wanted to open a Mohabbat ki dukaan, it is laughable,'' Singh added, targeting Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi responded to Singh, saying, “The muhabbat ki dukaan you find laughable, crores of Indians walked for it,” referring to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Wayanad MP also invoked Sambhal violence and the Manipur crisis, slamming PM Modi for not taking time to visit the two violence-ridden regions.

