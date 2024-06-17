Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to make her Lok Sabha election debut from Kerala's Wayanad constituency. The seat in the southern state, won by her brother Rahul Gandhi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024, will be vacated by him, paving the way for Priyanka Gandhi to make her electoral debut.

Priyanka Gandhi is joining the poll race from Wayanad, after Rahul Gandhi opted to retain Raebareli, the Gandhi family bastion.

After the announcement was made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and I will not let them feel his (Rahul Gandhi's) absence."

"I will work hard and I will try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative. I have a very old relationship with Raebareli and Amethi and it cannot be broken. I will also help my brother in Raebareli. We will both be present in Raebareli and Wayanad." Priyanka Gandhi added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi has to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which came out on June 4.

Rahul Gandhi said it was a difficult decision for him as he has an emotional connection with both Rae Bareli and Wayanad.

"The last five years as a member of Parliament from Wayanad have been a very fantastic and enjoyable experience. The people of Wayanad gave me support, energy to fight in a very difficult time. I will never forget that....

"I will continue to visit Wayanad and the promises we made to Wayanad will be fulfilled," he said. Rahul Gandhi said both Rae Bareli and Wayanad "will get two MPs".

Following a meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, attended by senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Priyanka Gandhi, it was decided which Lok Sabha seat Rahul Gandhi would retain.

