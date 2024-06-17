'Will not let them feel Rahul Gandhi's absence': Priyanka Gandhi's vow ahead of Lok Sabha election debut from Wayanad
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala for sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest. The decision was announced after a meeting attended by senior party leaders.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to make her Lok Sabha election debut from Kerala's Wayanad constituency. The seat in the southern state, won by her brother Rahul Gandhi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024, will be vacated by him, paving the way for Priyanka Gandhi to make her electoral debut.