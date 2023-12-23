Aiming to revamp the party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress party on 23 December relieved Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the post of AICC in-charge of UP Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the Congress also appointed Sachin Pilot as in-charge of Chhattisgarh Congress and Ramesh Chennithala as AICC in-charge of Maharashtra.

According to the press release, issued by the Congress party, Mukul Wasnik has been assigned to take care of the state of Gujarat, while Jitendra Singh has been assigned to Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Randeep Singh Surjewala will look after Karnataka, and Dipak Babaria will take care of Delhi and Haryana. For Uttar Pradesh, the party appointed Avinash Pande as in-charge.

Kumari Selja has been appointed as in-charge of Uttarakhand, while GA Mir will take care of Jharkhand and West Bengal as in-charge.

Deepa Dasmunshi has been appointed as in charge of Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Telangana.

Among others, the party informed that senior leader Jairam Ramesh will be in charge of communications KC Venugopal will head organizations, and Gurgeep Singh Sappal wil take care of administration.

For other states, the party appointed Ramesh Chennithala as Maharashtra in charge, Mohan Prakash for Bihar, and Dr Chellakumar for Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Also, Dr Ajoy Kumar will be in charge of Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Bharatsing Solanki will look after Jammu and Kashmir, Rajeev Shukla will head Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will be in charge of Rajasthan, Devender Yadav for Punjab, Manikrao Thakre for Goa, Daman & Diu and Dadar & Nagar Haveli.

For Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur and Nagaland, the Congress appointed Girish Chidankar as in-charge, while Manickan Tagore will look after Andhra Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar.

