Prosecuting Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels case looks like a mistake

Opponents of Mr Trump who dread the thought of him running for president again might, at this point, mention Al Capone’s tax arrangements. That is a bit unfair to Mr Trump, who is not taken to murdering rivals. It also misunderstands how the nominating process works. Were Mr Trump to be found guilty he could still run. Were he to be found innocent, he will claim that he was exonerated and add this to the sheet of charges he has beaten. Neither outcome would necessarily change his odds of winning a general election: there are few Americans still unsure about what to make of Mr Trump. But, by making his prosecution a litmus test for other candidates, it would help him to set terms in the Republican primary. It will be hard for other candidates to run against someone they all agree is the victim of a politically motivated prosecution.