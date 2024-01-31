Prospect of Trump 2.0 has Europe scrambling on military spending
Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 31 Jan 2024, 03:28 PM IST
SummaryAmid criticism from the Republican presidential front-runner, some of America’s staunchest allies in Europe are pushing their neighbors to spend more on defense.
BRUSSELS—The prospect of Donald Trump returning as president is prompting some of America’s staunchest allies in Europe to push their neighbors that are more reluctant to spend into further action on defense and security.
