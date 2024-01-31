Prospect of Trump 2.0 has Europe scrambling on military spending

BRUSSELS—The prospect of Donald Trump returning as president is prompting some of America’s staunchest allies in Europe to push their neighbors that are more reluctant to spend into further action on defense and security.

Results are slowly emerging, but the question dogging Europe is whether the continent can convince Trump it isn’t free-riding, as he has said it is. Campaigning in Las Vegas on Saturday, Trump criticized Europeans for insufficient military spending.

“We’re paying for NATO and we don’t get so much out of it," he said, predicting European allies wouldn’t support the U.S. in an emergency. “If we ever needed their help—let’s say we were attacked—I don’t believe they would be there."

Senior European leaders are starting to discuss how to prepare for and react to a potential change of U.S. administration, but are struggling to agree on the steps to take, say people involved in the discussions.

Defense ministers from the European Union’s 27 members will discuss expanding their industrial base when they meet on Wednesday in Brussels. The issue will also be central to a mid-February meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s defense ministers and their close partners.

In a sign that European officials are starting to address their armaments shortages, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Jan. 23 announced a $1.2 billion multicountry contract for 200,000 155-millimeter artillery shells, a type being heavily used in Ukraine. The shells will be produced in France and Germany and purchased by Spain, Belgium and Lithuania.

EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said Monday that thanks to increased artillery production, the bloc will soon have capacity to supply Ukraine with one million shells annually.

Many European NATO countries say their increases in military spending were prompted more by Russia’s initial 2014 invasion of Ukraine and subsequent hostility than by Trump’s threats. Last year, nine of NATO’s 29 European members met the alliance’s target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense by 2024, compared with just two in 2014 when NATO set the threshold. About half are expected to hit the target this year.

For the countries that have been spending most on defense and warning about security, the recent shift is a welcome change.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, whose country is spending roughly 4% of GDP on defense, said Trump’s argument made sense.

Poland’s richer neighbors “want the American taxpayer to pay for their safety," Duda said. “As president, I would have raised the same argument."

When Trump was president, he repeatedly criticized U.S. allies in Europe for insufficient military spending. He floated the idea of demanding repayment for past U.S. defense of the continent and urged Europeans to act more in their own security, including by cutting reliance on Russian gas. On several occasions he raised doubts about his commitments to NATO.

Today, Trump’s campaign website advocates “fundamentally re-evaluating NATO’s purpose and NATO’s mission."

European leaders are struggling to align against what many see as a severe potential threat to the postwar order and the prosperity that Washington’s security umbrella has brought to the continent. NATO, which turns 75 in April, has allowed Europeans to focus on economic development, confident that the U.S. would repel threats from Moscow or elsewhere.

Europeans largely cheered the election of President Biden and his more trans-Atlantic perspective. They are now rushing to prepare for a Trump presidency because he is likely to secure the Republican nomination and some opinion polls show him leading Biden.

One potential step for Europeans is to endorse Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as Stoltenberg’s successor in NATO when his term expires in September. In 2018, Rutte—who is among Europe’s longest-serving national leaders—bluntly contradicted Trump at an on-camera White House appearance, something few foreign politicians were willing to do.

European diplomats say that kind of backbone is one reason Rutte is emerging as the top candidate for the NATO job. The Dutch Defense Ministry has said military spending will hit 2% of GDP this year. It was 1.7% of GDP last year, according to NATO.

Rutte recently told Bloomberg Television that Trump “was completely right in forcing us to live up to the 2% commitment."

Despite increased European military spending, high-level talks are failing to deliver big results in part because the cost of shifting from U.S.-backed security to a more independent stance would be enormous. European economic growth has been weak for years, crimping many countries’ ability to significantly boost military spending.

European leaders are placing new focus on a possible Trump administration not just because he is the clear Republican front-runner for the presidency, but also because aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia is being blocked in Congress by Republican representatives who are closely allied to Trump.

European politicians understand that Trump’s outspoken wariness of the war in Ukraine and skepticism about European resolve to defend itself are shared by a vocal and powerful minority of U.S. legislators, who are influencing public opinion.

Sweden, which hopes to join NATO this year and already spends more than 2% of GDP on defense, is urging allies in the EU to align more closely with the U.S., and not only on arms spending.

“If the European Union wants the U.S. to remain interested in what’s going on in our part of Europe and in Ukraine, we have to show similar interest in what’s important to the U.S. from a strategic point of view," said Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, pointing to China, Taiwan and the South China Sea.

“We really have to keep very close to the focus being put by Congress—not just the administration—on China," said Billström, who said he does so. “I encourage my colleagues all the time to do the same."

To prepare for a potential Trump presidency, European governments are contacting political and business figures in Washington and across the U.S. to understand who might join his administration, the officials said.

Some European leaders are also working to show the U.S. that they take military spending seriously. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who announced days after Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago that Germany would meet NATO’s 2% target, recently urged other European countries to increase their military aid to Kyiv, which he said was insufficient.

“The planned weapons deliveries to Ukraine of most EU member states are not enough," Scholz said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one year after Trump left office, brought a brutal, deadly war to Europe’s doorstep. It intensified talks about military spending and prompted EU members to significantly shrink their reliance on Russian energy supplies—as Trump had advocated.

But while Europe has given Ukraine financial support that is roughly equivalent to the value of weapons that the U.S. has supplied, European countries haven’t managed to strengthen their defenses or defense industries.

“We have to reorganize ourselves so we don’t work along national lines," said Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, criticizing nationalism in Europe’s defense industry. “We have to find new ways to meet our target."

Write to Daniel Michaels at Dan.Michaels@wsj.com