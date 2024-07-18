Prospect of Trump’s return to dominate European Security Summit
Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Jul 2024, 12:02 PM IST
SummaryEuropean leaders are starting to confront the profound repercussions that a possible Trump return to the White House could have on the Ukraine war, Europe’s security and trans-Atlantic relations.
The coming U.S. presidential election, with the growing prospect of a return of Donald Trump to the White House, promises to have profound repercussions for Europe’s security, future trans-Atlantic relations and the conflict in Ukraine—changes with which European leaders are starting to grapple.
