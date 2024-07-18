Prospect of Trump’s return to dominate European Security Summit

The U.K.’s new prime minister, Keir Starmer, will host 45 leaders from the European Union and nearby countries such as Turkey and Ukraine, the fourth such meeting of the so-called European Political Community, an initiative driven by French President Emmanuel Macron following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The idea was to give the region beyond the 27-member EU a chance to talk over security issues and threats independent of allies such as the U.S. and potential foes such as Russia and China.