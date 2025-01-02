Diljit Dosanjh's recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year's Day 2025 has sparked a backlash from protesting farmers. Many farmers who have previously received Diljit Dosanjh's support during their protests in 2020 question his commitment to their cause following his interaction with PM Modi. While Diljit Dosanjh described the meeting as a “fantastic start” to 2025, farmer leaders expressed disappointment, suggesting that his actions contradict his earlier support for their movement.

One farmer leader at the Shambu border told India Today, “If Diljit truly cared about farmers, he would have come and joined us in solidarity. Instead, meeting PM Modi raises doubts about his intentions.”

Diljit Dosanjh & PM Modi: New Year's Day Encounter On New Year's Day 2025, Diljit Dosanjh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Described by both as a “fantastic start” to 2025, the interaction involved discussions on music, culture, and India's rich heritage.

PM Modi praised Diljit Dosanjh for his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to international stardom, stating, “When a boy from a small village in ‘Hindustan’ shines on the global stage, it feels amazing”.

Modi said in a post on X, “A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He's truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more.”

He has been winning over people, Modi is heard telling Dosanjh in a lighter vein, referring to the first name of the famous Punjabi artiste.

Diljit Dosanjh reciprocated the praise, expressing admiration for PM Modi's sentiments regarding his mother and the Ganga river. The Lover hitmaker remarked, “The position of Prime Minister is great, but behind it, there is a mother, a son, and a human being”.

Diljit Dosanjh Concludes Dil-Luminati Tour Diljit Dosanjh concluded his successful “Dil-Luminati India Tour” in Ludhiana on December 31. The tour spanned two months and included performances in major cities such as Mumbai, Jaipur, and Bengaluru. The Ludhiana concert marked a celebratory end to his nationwide trek.