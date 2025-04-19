Puducherry elections: BJP appoints Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as party’s in-charge; Arjun Ram Meghwal co in-charge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, April 19, appointed Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as the party’s election in-charge for the upcoming Puducherry Assembly polls scheduled for 2026.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has been named co-incharge. BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said the appointments take effect immediately, reported PTI.

The term of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly expires on June 15 next year. The All India N.R. Congress alliance, of which BJP is part, currently governs the Union Territory.