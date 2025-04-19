Puducherry elections: BJP appoints Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as party’s in-charge; Arjun Ram Meghwal co in-charge

  • The BJP appointed Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as election in-charge and Arjun Ram Meghwal as co-incharge for the 2026 Puducherry Assembly polls.

Livemint( with inputs from PTI)
Published19 Apr 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Advertisement
BJP appoints Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as party’s in-charge for Puducherry elections; Ram Meghwal co-in-charge(Aftab Alam Siddiqui)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, April 19, appointed Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as the party’s election in-charge for the upcoming Puducherry Assembly polls scheduled for 2026.

Advertisement

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has been named co-incharge. BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said the appointments take effect immediately, reported PTI.

Also Read | BJP, AIADMK reunite for Tamil Nadu elections, Palaniswami to lead the charge

The term of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly expires on June 15 next year. The All India N.R. Congress alliance, of which BJP is part, currently governs the Union Territory.

Mansukh Mandaviya appointed as co in-charge

"BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Mansukh Mandaviya, Union minister, as election in-charge, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union minister, as co-incharge for the forthcoming assembly elections in Puducherry," party's national general secretary Arun Singh said notifying the appointments.

 

 

 
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsPoliticsPuducherry elections: BJP appoints Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as party’s in-charge; Arjun Ram Meghwal co in-charge
First Published:19 Apr 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App