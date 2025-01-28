Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Tuesday that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal should apologise for an incident of a man attempting to vandalise a statue of B R Ambedkar in Punjab's Amritsar. Further, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the vandalisation of Baba Saheb Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in Punjab.

Ambedkar's Statue Vandalised in Punjab On Republic Day, 26 January, a shocking incident occurred in Amritsar when a man vandalised the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution.

The perpetrator, identified as Akashdeep Singh from Moga, climbed onto the statue using a ladder that had been set up for political leaders to pay floral tributes and struck Ambedkar's statue with a hammer, causing significant damage to both the statue and a sculpture of the Constitution placed beside it.

The vandaliser was caught hold of by onlookers in Amritsar, who then handed him over to the police.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from various political leaders and community organisations.

Meghwal Demands Apology from Kejriwal Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday called for AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to apologise for the vandalism, stating that the incident reflects poorly on the AAP government, which is currently in power in Punjab.

Meghwal pointed out the stark contrast between the respect shown to the Constitution during Republic Day celebrations in Delhi and the vandalism occurring in Amritsar.

"On January 26, tableaux were being taken out on Delhi's Kartavya Path and respect was being shown to the Constitution, whereas in Amritsar, Baba Saheb's statue was being vandalised," Meghwal told reporters in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

"Arvind Kejriwal should apologise for that," he said.

Athawale Seeks CM Mann's Resignation Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also weighed in on the issue, demanding the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over what he termed as "laxity" in handling the situation.

Charging the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, Athawale, the Republican Party of India chief, also said the person involved in the act "should be hanged".

"The incident in Amritsar is deplorable, but it is being taken lightly by the AAP government. Bhagwant Mann should take moral responsibility and resign as chief minister of Punjab," he said.