Punjab Election 2027: AAP seeks repeat, Congress eyes comeback, Akalis fight for revival - What's at stake for BJP?

Punjab’s 117-member Assembly election is due next year and the political contest is already taking shape as a multi-cornered battle involving the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot be ignored either, with newer Panthic formations such as Waris Punjab De and the Punar Surjit Akali Dal are actively seeking to capture the state’s fragmented religious and political space.

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For the three traditional protagonists of the state’s political contest – AAP, Congress and SAD – however, the 2027 election carries very different stakes.

For AAP, it will be a test of its five-year record in government, for Congress, it is an opportunity to convert its position as the principal Opposition party into a return to power. And for Akalis, the election is about rebuilding a political base after its dramatic decline in 2022.

The 2026 civic elections offered an early indication of the political landscape. AAP won 958 of the 1,977 wards, or about 48 per cent, while Congress won 397. Akalis finished with 192 wards, behind independents, although civic elections do not necessarily translate directly into Assembly results. The BJP, meanwhile, substantially increased its ward tally, underscoring that the 2027 contest cannot be reduced to a three-way fight.

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“If elections are held today, AAP will win hands down,” says a BJP leader who is also a Parliamentarian. Ask him the reason, and the reply comes, “precisely because all non-AAP players are weak.”

Will AAP repeat 2022 results? For the Aam Aadmi Party and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the big question is whether 2022 can be repeated. AAP enters the election as the incumbent, with comedian-turned politician Mann seeking a second term.

The challenge for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is different from 2022, when the party was in power in Delhi too. Five years ago, AAP swept Punjab, winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats. It presented itself as a political alternative to both Congress and the Akali Dal, riding on dissatisfaction with the established parties.

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In 2027, AAP has to defend its record in government.

Also Read | Punjab CM Mann links Bhagat Singh legacy to governance and welfare push

AAP's campaign would certainly revolve around its governance record, welfare measures, infrastructure and claims of administrative reform. The Opposition, meanwhile, is focusing heavily on issues including drugs, unemployment, law and order and the state's finances. The drug issue, in particular, has emerged as a prominent line of attack from Congress, SAD and BJP.

Mann's own position is also central to the campaign. AAP has projected him as its chief ministerial face for 2027, making the election closely tied to his five-year record rather than simply being a referendum on the party's national leadership.

Whether AAP can turn its incumbency into a second mandate — something that would consolidate its position as a long-term political force in Punjab, remains to be seen.

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For the Congress party, the election is about turning Opposition space into power. The party, however, has a different issue. It has to convince voters that it can emerge as an electoral alternative to AAP.

The ‘Warring’ Congress Congress is not new to Punjab. It has a substantial historical base in the state and was the second-largest force in the 2022 Assembly election. But factional differences have complicated its preparations. The state unit has seen tensions among leaders and competing claims to leadership. The state chief, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, has quit, and the party is looking for a new chief, months before the vote.

Congress, which enjoys traditional support among different sections of Punjab's electorate, can seek to make the election a contest over the Mann government's record.

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The 2026 civic polls offered Congress both an indication of its continued relevance and a reminder of the challenge ahead. It finished second with 397 wards, substantially behind AAP's 958.

The Akali revival? For Akalis, the assembly election is about political recovery. The stakes are arguably more existential for the Shiromani Akali Dal.

On Thursday, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said one person could change the destiny of the State, asserting he was a ‘development man’ who could bring real change in the lives of Punjabis.

‘Bai Sukhbir’, whose vibe matched with the youth at the ‘Vibe Punjab Di’ programme held at the Khalsa College here, took all their questions in his stride and urged them to make the right choice in selecting who would lead the State in 2027.

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“Punjab has lost a lot due to two repeated wrong choices with both Captain Amarinder and Charanjit Channi of the Congress and Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party failing you. Punjab needs a person dedicated to development, infrastructure building and modernization – all of which characterise my personality,” he said.

The SAD was once one of Punjab's two principal political poles and governed the state for two consecutive terms from 2007 to 2017. But the party's electoral position suffered a major setback in the 2022 Assembly election.

The party is now attempting to rebuild its organisation and reconnect with its traditional support base. That includes a renewed focus on Panthic issues, Sikh institutions and Punjab-specific political concerns.

The saffron factor The BJP comes into the picture here.

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The possibility of a renewed SAD-BJP understanding could be a deciding factor. The two parties were allies for decades before their relationship broke down. Akali Dal leaders have publicly indicated support for an alliance, while reports suggest that the BJP is seeking a larger role than it had in the previous partnership.

The saffron party factor thus complicates the three-way narrative in the upcoming polls

The party has traditionally had a more limited geographical and social base in Punjab, but its organisational footprint has been expanding. In the 2026 civic elections, the BJP increased its tally from 49 wards to 172, even though it remained behind AAP, Congress and independents.

Punjab needs a person dedicated to development, infrastructure building and modernization.

Panthic politics adds another layer to the election landscape of Punjab. Smaller Panthic formations, including Waris Punjab De, the party associated with jailed MP Amritpal Singh are also players.

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Clearly, the 2027 Punjab election is not simply a contest for 117 Assembly seats. It will be determined not only by the popularity or unpopularity of the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation, but also by how effectively the Opposition space is divided, alliances are structured, and competing parties consolidate their respective social and regional bases.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.