Business News/ Politics / Punjab government committed to reduce road accident fatalities by 50% by 2025

Punjab government committed to reduce road accident fatalities by 50% by 2025

HT Brand Studio

Punjab’s transformative Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) enhances road safety by deploying 5,000 personnel every 30 km, providing immediate first aid and reducing fatalities 

Punjab Government's road safety drive: A step towards safer roads

The Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is committed towards reducing the number of fatalities caused by road accidents by 50% by the year 2025. To achieve this goal, CM Mann has established a dedicated Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF), which is a unique initiative in the country.

Since the establishment of the SSF, road accidents in Punjab have reduced by 25%. This pioneering initiative aims not just to enhance road safety but to save lives, foster awareness, promote responsible driving and make Punjab’s roads safer.

Additionally, the government has launched the ‘Farishtay’ scheme to enhance road safety measures. Under the Farishtey scheme, over 500 government and private hospitals have been listed where victims of road accidents receive complete treatment free of charge. The scheme not only honours those who transport the injured to the hospital but also rewards them.

The SSF and the ‘Farishtay’ scheme together aim to enable the public to transport individuals injured in road accidents to the nearest hospital, thereby saving lives.

(This is an advertorial. This article was produced in partnership with the Punjab Government)

