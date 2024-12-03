In a ground breaking initiative, the Punjab Government established theSadak Surakhya Force (SSF) to prevent the loss of valuable lives due to delays in medical treatment following road accidents. This initiative makes Punjab the only state in the country to create such a force aimed at reducing road accidents and saving precious human lives.

The concept of forming this force was envisioned by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, and he turned this vision into reality after becoming the CM.

Today, the SSF plays a significant role not only in saving precious lives but also in facilitating smoother traffic management. It covers 5,500 km stretch of national and state highways in Punjab. A total of 144 patrol vehicles equipped to combat drunk driving and speed violations have been deployed on these routes, each covering 30 km. Newly recruited police personnel have also received training to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow.

The impact of this initiative is already evident, with a reported 25% decrease in fatalities from road incidents. According to statistics, the SSF has successfully saved over 1,300 lives to date.