Putin Calls Trump Charges Political ‘Persecution’

Putin has long portrayed the war in Ukraine, which has cost tens of thousands of Russian lives and prompted Western sanctions that have hobbled Russia’s economy, as a broader fight against the U.S.-led Western alliance. In his comments on Tuesday, he said the cases against Trump throw light on domestic tensions in the U.S. that make the country weaker in its standoff with Russia. “They simply exposed their domestic problems," he said. “And in that sense, if they’re trying to compete with us on something, then it shows who we’re competing with."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}