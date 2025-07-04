Putin plots summer of relentless attacks on Ukraine
James Marson , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Jul 2025, 02:21 PM IST
Summary
Russian aerial and ground assaults on Ukrainian cities are mounting, as the Trump administration is withholding some weapons from Kyiv.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
KYIV, Ukraine—As President Trump is pulling back in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is pushing forward.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story