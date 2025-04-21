Putin’s Easter ceasefire gimmick bodes ill for Trump’s peace deal

THE BALD MAN has not moved for more than three years. She arrived to take on a cargo of sunflower oil on the day before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and, along with 28 other foreign-owned vessels, has been trapped in the port of Mykolaiv, some 60km from the front line, ever since.

The ship’s fate shows the difficulty of doing business with Vladimir Putin. President Donald Trump wants a quick end to the “horrible" Ukraine war. But Mr Putin prefers conflict. On March 25th American officials announced that they had secured what was interpreted to be a ceasefire in the Black Sea. But, as fighting continues, talk of that has sunk without trace. Indeed, Mr Trump’s entire peace push is listing fast. On April 18th he said would “take a pass" if there was no progress soon. Russia’s promised 30-hour ceasefire for Easter, which took effect at 6pm on April 19th, has been violated dozens of times along the front lines, according to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, although aerial attacks do seem to have lessened.

The Easter gimmick should have come as no surprise. Mr Putin has recent form, in the Black Sea. The White House said last month that both sides had agreed to ensure safe navigation and eliminate the use of force in the Black Sea. But Russian officials then said there would be a maritime ceasefire only after their country had received relief from some sanctions. Ukraine in turn demanded that Russian naval vessels stay out of the western part of the sea. The result has left Ukrainian officials baffled. No Ukrainian port facilities have been hit since then but attacks on the cities in which they are located have continued.

From July 2022 for a year there was an agreement for Ukraine to resume grain exports. It covered the port of Odessa and the neighbouring ones of Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi (see map). Three weeks after Russia terminated the deal in 2023 Ukraine opened a new corridor for commercial ships. Ukraine’s tiny navy had, with the use of domestic-made and Western missiles, driven Russia’s fleet out of the western Black Sea. Today, says Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Ukrainian navy’s spokesman, the sea is a military “grey zone". Apart from small patrol boats neither navy risks sailing. There is a standoff, but no ceasefire.

Marine-traffic websites appear to show virtually no civilian shipping in either Ukrainian waters or that part of the Sea of Azov that the Russians have seized. In fact transponders are turned off for security, and plenty of freight is still moving. According to Yuriy Vaskov, who helped negotiate the 2022 grain agreement, Odessa and two neighbouring ports are working at 60% capacity despite war damage. During last year’s harvest their grain-export terminals were operating at 90%; they could be even busier this year.

Last year 4,651 commercial ships arrived in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and 4,410 left, reckons the navy. But insurance and logistics costs are far higher than in peacetime. In 2024 Ukraine’s agricultural exports were $24.5 bn, or 59% of total exports. Ships hug the coastline on their way to the Bosporus and out to the world.

Though Odessa is now functioning relatively normally, one of the biggest losers from the war has been Mykolaiv, once a grain-export hub. Today those exports have been diverted to the three ports of the Odessa region. According to Oleksandr Kubrakov, a former minister of infrastructure, “more than 50% of revenue of the city" of Mykolaiv came from companies related to the port. Vitalii Kim, head of the regional military administration, says that some 10,000 people used to work in and around it. Russia wants to trade the reopening of Mykolaiv “for something bigger", he says, but he recognises that Ukraine’s security priorities are “higher than our interests".

Mykolaiv is where the Russian invasion of southern Ukraine was halted in 2022. It lies on the banks of the Southern Bug river. Downstream it joins the Dnieper to form an estuary bounded at its mouth by the sandy and strategic Kinburn Spit. At Ochakiv, where the estuary meets the sea, the spit can be seen 4km away across the water. It is occupied by the Russians. An island midway is held by Ukrainian troops. Any ship sailing to or from Mykolaiv and Kherson must pass here.

In 2014 Ukraine lost Crimea and its naval facilities. In 2017 American troops began building a hub in Ochakiv for the Ukrainian navy. In 2021 Britain pledged to help develop a naval base here. Three days before the full-scale invasion Mr Putin claimed that what the Americans had built made it possible for NATO to threaten the Russian navy. Ochakiv came under attack immediately after the invasion began. The area has been fought over for centuries. In 1855 an Anglo-French force defeated Russian troops on the spit in the Crimean war. In 1856 the British planned to seize Mykolaiv but the war ended before they could do so.

Today Ochakiv exemplifies the ambiguity and opportunism of Mr Putin’s concept of a ceasefire, which he intends not to end hostilities but to create perpetual instability. It comes under constant attack from Russian troops on the spit. Pointing at debris on the road, Serhii Bychkov, the mayor, says, “a man was injured this morning by a drone." Half of Ochakiv’s pre-invasion population of 15,000 has fled. A plume of smoke rises on the spit where he says Ukrainian troops have hit a Russian target.

When the full-scale invasion began, barges were deployed to close the estuary to Russian ships. Today no one knows how many mines infest these waters, as more were flushed down the Dnieper when Russia destroyed the Kakhovka dam in 2023. Britain, the Netherlands and Belgium have given Ukraine five minesweepers, but the Montreux Convention, which governs transit through the Bosporus, prohibits them from entering the Black Sea in a time of war.

On April 15th and 16th Turkey hosted talks with Ukraine, France and Britain about a deployment to keep the peace in the Black Sea if a peace deal is ever reached. Hanna Shelest, an analyst based in Odessa, says she is deeply sceptical that Russia would ever honour any agreement. Instead of peace what Mr Putin wants is a fluid, dangerous eternal conflict in which no one is secure. Just look at his grey-zone war in the Black Sea.

