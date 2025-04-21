Putin’s Easter ceasefire gimmick bodes ill for Trump’s peace deal

Though Odessa is now functioning relatively normally, one of the biggest losers from the war has been Mykolaiv, once a grain-export hub. Today those exports have been diverted to the three ports of the Odessa region. According to Oleksandr Kubrakov, a former minister of infrastructure, “more than 50% of revenue of the city" of Mykolaiv came from companies related to the port. Vitalii Kim, head of the regional military administration, says that some 10,000 people used to work in and around it. Russia wants to trade the reopening of Mykolaiv “for something bigger", he says, but he recognises that Ukraine’s security priorities are “higher than our interests".