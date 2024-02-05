Putin’s presidential election rivals aren’t even pretending to put up a fight

But some approved candidates have given Putin a run for their money. In 2018, farming tycoon Pavel Grudinin amassed so much grassroots support after his nomination by the Communist Party that the authorities moved to rein him in with a propaganda campaign on state TV and online aimed at discrediting him. His ratings plummeted. Putin won with 77.5% of the vote. Grudinin came in second with 11.9%, and Sobchak got less than 2%.