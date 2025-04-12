Putin’s secret dealmaker emerges from the shadows in Ukraine peace talks
Joe Parkinson , Drew Hinshaw , Thomas Grove , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 12 Apr 2025, 05:51 PM IST
SummarySergei Beseda, known to the CIA as ‘the Baron,’ also figured in one of the world’s biggest prisoner swaps.
The Riyadh Ritz-Carlton was under lockdown last month and Russia-U.S. talks over the fate of Ukraine were entering their 13th hour when two wooden doors flung open to reveal the reclusive spy general helping lead the Kremlin’s negotiations.
