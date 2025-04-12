Kyiv has accused Beseda of leading a campaign to undermine its efforts to break free of the Kremlin, saying that ahead of the war in Ukraine, Beseda’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, office ran polling data from Ukraine meant to encourage the Kremlin’s plans for invasion. Years before that, during Kyiv’s 2014 ouster of a pro-Russian president, former senior Ukrainian officials say he was involved in an operation that culminated in dozens of pro-Western protesters being gunned down by police. The Kremlin said he was only there to protect the Russian embassy.