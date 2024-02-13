Qatar reprieve for ex-navy men puts spotlight on India’s strong Gulf ties
Summary
- As PM Modi embarks on a two-day visit to Qatar and the UAE, a look at India’s growing bilateral relations with Gulf nations, through the lens of trade, diaspora and visits by heads of states.
The release of eight former Indian Navy personnel from Qatar, who had previously faced the death penalty on espionage charges, is a significant triumph for India's diplomatic efforts in West Asia. This development comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates and then his subsequent travel to Doha, Qatar, and underscores the strengthening economic and strategic relationships between India and the Gulf nations in recent years.