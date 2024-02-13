Rafah is already in a humanitarian crisis. Now, an Israeli offensive looms.
Margherita Stancati , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 13 Feb 2024, 11:25 AM IST
SummaryWar has driven more than a million men, women and children into a corner of Gaza, where aid bottlenecks keep them short of food, fuel and water.
JERUSALEM—Rafah, on Gaza’s southern edge, is now a city of tents, and the epicenter of one of the worst humanitarian disasters in years.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less