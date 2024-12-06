The Bhartiya Janata Party has targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a lawmaker attempted to link the leader of opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha with billionaire George Soros and another calling him a 'traitor' sparking protests from the Congress party.

"Imported agenda, local delivery! RaGa-Soros Ek Hain!," the BJP said in a poston X alongside a portrait showing one half of George Soros and the other half of Rahul Gandhi.

In the Parliament, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey questioned Congress' ties with individuals associated with the Soros Foundation and foreign figures who have criticised India.

Dubey, the BJP MP, sought to know if Gandhi had connections with forces trying to ‘derail’ India’s growth trajectory.

“Was Salil Shetty not in Bharat Jodo Yatra? Is he not an employee of the Soros Foundation? Did they not meet Ilhan Omar, Barbara Lee, or Ro Khanna, who wrote a letter in America asking to boycott the PM and not address him in Parliament? Don't they want to create Khalistan and divide Kashmir? They meet all the elements in foreign countries who want to break India. Didn't they meet Amartya Sen or Harsh Mander who were in NAC, who are all associated with the Soros Foundation?” he asked.

The Winter Session of Parliament that began on November 25 has been marred by protests by the Opposition over a host of issues, including the Adani bribery case, Manipur, and violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The first week of the session was completely washed out. Protests over Adani row continued in the second week even as proceedings continued in both houses.

Last month, Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, and seven others were indicted for fraud by US prosecutors over their alleged roles in a$265 million scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure power-supply deals. The Adani Group has denied all allegations, calling them “baseless”.

Ever since the Adani-Hindenburg controversy in February this year, top BJP leaders have been targeting US billionaire financier-philanthropist George Soros. The reactions came after the 92-year-old said the conglomerate’s troubles would “significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government”. The BJP countered that Soros wanted to ‘destroy’ Indian democracy and wanted some "hand-picked" people to run the government.

Several Opposition leaders have highlighted Soros' remarks to take a swipe at the ruling party

Earlier in the day, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that there was a concerted effort by ‘foreign hands’ to derail the Viksit Bharat (developed India) agenda. Patra launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, calling him the "traitor of the highest order." Patra alleged that Gandhi is part of a ‘triangle’ with billionaire George Soros and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) aimed at destabilizing India.

Congress Protests Patra alleged that Rahul Gandhi and share a common goal of destabilising India. The comments triggered protests in the Parliament with Congress party members jumping into the well of the House, shouting slogans and demanding an apology from Dubey.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore wrote to Birla, expressing deep concern over Patra allegedly using “slanderous language” against Gandhi and sought stringent action. Tagore alleged that Patra’s conduct was a “clear violation” of the decorum and ethics expected of a Member of Parliament (MP).