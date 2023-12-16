Raghav Chadha replaces Sanjay Singh as AAP leader in Rajya Sabha
AAP MP Raghav Chadha has been appointed leader of the party in Rajya Sabha, replacing Sanjay Singh who is currently in jail.
MP Raghav Chadha has been appointed leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajya Sabha in the absence of Sanjay Singh. In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, the AAP leadership has mentioned Sanjay Singh's “health issues" as a reason for Raghav Chadha taking over as the party leader in the upper house of Parliament.