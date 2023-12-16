Raghav Chadha replaces Sanjay Singh as AAP leader in Rajya Sabha

MP Raghav Chadha has been appointed leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajya Sabha in the absence of Sanjay Singh. In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, the AAP leadership has mentioned Sanjay Singh's “health issues" as a reason for Raghav Chadha taking over as the party leader in the upper house of Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP MP Sanjay Singh is currently behind bars in the Delhi liquor policy case. Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 4 in connection with the excise policy scam.

The ED has alleged that Sanjay Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now- scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | ED files chargesheet against AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy scam case

Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that a letter has been received from the AAP regarding appointing Raghav Chadha as its floor leader. The letter is with the RS Secretary General for implementation.

Raghav Chadha is one of the youngest members of Rajya Sabha. The AAP has a total of 10 MPs in the upper house currently. The AAP has the fourth largest strength in Rajya Sabha after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, December 12, a Delhi court reserved order on the bail application of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge MK Nagpal reserved his order for December 21 after hearing the arguments put forth by the counsel for Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the hearing, the law enforcement agency opposed the bail application, claiming that the probe was still underway, and if released on bail, Sanjay Singh could hamper the investigation, tamper with evidence, and influence the witnesses.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.