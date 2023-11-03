The Supreme Court of India on Friday asked Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha to tender an unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson and India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, and hope that the latter may consider it “sympathetically".

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to apprise it of the developments in the matter after the Diwali vacation. Following the development, Rajya Sabha privilege committee meeting was held today to review the 'breach of privilege' case of MP Raghav Chadha. According to PTI report, the committee sought a report from Raghav Chadha by 7 November. "The committee has sought a report from Raghav Chadha by November 7 as it is scheduled to meet again on November 8," PTI quoted a person familiar familiar with the developments. The committee is looking into the pending cases of complaints of breach of privilege against MPs Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and Derek O'Brien. Meanwhile, AAP MP Raghav Chadha took to microblogging site 'X' and said that he had sought an 'early meeting with Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar in connection with his suspension. "Pursuant to order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court today where I undertook to meet the Hon'ble Chairman of Rajya Sabha personally, I have sought an appointment from the Hon'ble Chairman for an early meeting in respect of my suspension as a Member of Parliament." Raghav Chadha wrote.

Earlier, during the hearing on Chadha's suspension, the Supreme Court had observed that an indefinite suspension of an MP could have very serious repercussions for people's rights to be represented by a person of their choice.

It had also asked whether the Committee of Privileges could order Chadha's suspension from the Rajya Sabha for an unspecified duration.

Chadha has been under suspension since August 11 after some MPs, a majority from the ruling BJP, accused him of adding their names to a motion without their consent. The motion sought constitution of a select committee to examine the contentious Delhi Services Bill.

It was alleged that the Rajya Sabha MP had moved a motion to refer the Delhi Services Bill to the select committee. He had allegedly named some lawmakers as members of the proposed committee and it was claimed that some of the MPs had not given their consent for it.

Taking note of the complaint, the chairman suspended Chadha, pending an inquiry by the Committee of Privileges.

