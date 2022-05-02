Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / Raghav Chadha, two other AAP leaders take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab

Raghav Chadha, two other AAP leaders take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab

New Delhi, May 02 (ANI): (L to R) Newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha(C), Sanjeev Arora(L) and Ashok Mittal(R) after taking oath as Rajya Sabha Members, at Parliament House, in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)
1 min read . 04:46 PM IST Livemint

Three leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sanjeev Arora on Monday took oath as Rajya Sabha members from Punjab. 

All the three AAP leaders were elected unopposed from Punjab in March as no other political party had nominated any candidate the state for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to the newly-elected AAP members of Rajya Sabha in his chamber at Parliament House.

While Chadha is a senior leader of the AAP, Mittal is the founder of Phagwara-based Lovely Professional University (LPU), the first private university in the state and one of the largest in India.

Chadha is considered to have played a significant role in the AAP's stupendous victory in the Punjab assembly polls.

He was co-incharge of the AAP's political affairs in Punjab when the Arvind Kejriwal-led party contested the assembly polls in the state and came out victorious winning 92 seats after the poll results were announced.

Arora, a businessman from Ludhiana, runs the Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust which he founded after his parents lost their lives to cancer. The trust has treated more than 160 cancer patients free of cost.

Arora is also on the governing board of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana and a member of the apex council of the Punjab Cricket Association.