Raghav Chadha, two other AAP leaders take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to the newly-elected AAP members of Rajya Sabha in his chamber at Parliament House.
While Chadha is a senior leader of the AAP, Mittal is the founder of Phagwara-based Lovely Professional University (LPU), the first private university in the state and one of the largest in India.
Chadha is considered to have played a significant role in the AAP's stupendous victory in the Punjab assembly polls.
He was co-incharge of the AAP's political affairs in Punjab when the Arvind Kejriwal-led party contested the assembly polls in the state and came out victorious winning 92 seats after the poll results were announced.
Arora, a businessman from Ludhiana, runs the Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust which he founded after his parents lost their lives to cancer. The trust has treated more than 160 cancer patients free of cost.