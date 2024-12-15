Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, requesting him to refrain from using his phone during parliamentary sessions. This request came while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering a lengthy speech on the debate surrounding the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

Observers noted that Rahul Gandhi, seated in the front row, was frequently checking his phone and left the gallery, returning only after PM Modi concluded his over 110-minute address.

Meanwhile, newly elected Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen fully engaged during Prime Minister Modi's speech, listening attentively with headphones.

Also Read | BJP ridicules Rahul Gandhi’s constitution debate speech

Congress flags Modi's ‘Boring’ Speech Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likened his over 110-minutes speech in the Lok Sabha to a "double period of mathematics" from school and said it "bored us".

She slammed Prime Minister Modi's 11 resolutions as "hollow" and said if there is zero tolerance towards corruption then why doesn't the BJP agree to a discussion on the Adani issue.

"PM has not spoken one thing which is new, he has bored us. It took me decades back, I felt like I m sitting in that double period of Mathematics," she said.

"(JP) Nadda ji was also rubbing hands but as soon as Modi ji looked at him, he started acting as if he is listening attentively. Amit Shah also had his hand on head, (Piyush) Goyal ji was going off to sleep. It was a new experience for me. I had thought that the PM will say something new, something nice," she said.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi accuses Modi govt of attempts to break Constitution

PM Modi's 11 Pledges Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented eleven pledges for India's bright future in his speech during the discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution and said the government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of "parivarvad."

He laid stress on inclusive development and zero tolerance for corruption. He wished that the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution would give more strength to the people's commitment towards their duties.

Also Read | PM Modi proposes 11 ambitious resolutions for India’s future in Parliament

Congress Slams PM Modi's 11 Pledges as ‘Hollow’ Congress criticized PM Modi's 11 resolutions, labeling them as "hollow." They questioned the BJP's claim of zero tolerance for corruption, pointing out the lack of discussion surrounding the Adani issue.

Additionally, the opposition raised concerns about the absence of key leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address in a two-day debate commemorating the “Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India.”

Also Read | One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurting Constitution: PM Modi

Modi asserted that the Congress, having "tasted blood", has historically undermined the Constitution while his government has focused on strengthening India's unity and resilience since taking office in 2014.