Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on his Sikh remark in US amid protests: ‘Desperate BJP spreading lies’

  • Breaking his silence amid ongoing row over his Sikh remark made during his visit to America, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on BJP and said that he will always speak up for the values that define India.

Livemint
Updated21 Sep 2024, 03:59 PM IST
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressing the Indian Diaspora, in Washington DC. (File Photo)
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressing the Indian Diaspora, in Washington DC. (File Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for criticising his remark made about the Sikh community during his US visit, and accused the saffron party of spreading lies.

“The BJP has been spreading lies about my remarks in America,” said Gandhi, while sharing a clip of his speech made on September 10.

"I want to ask every Sikh brother and sister in India and abroad - is there anything wrong in what I have said? Shouldn't India be a country where every Sikh - and every Indian - can freely practice their religion without fear?," asked the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Why disrespect an 82-year-old? : Priyanka Gandhi after Nadda’s letter to Kharge

Further, accusing the BJP of resorting to lies, Gandhi added, “They are desperate to silence me because they cannot stand the truth."

Gandhi said that he would always speak up for the “values that define India: our unity in diversity, equality, and love.”

While addressing a gathering of Indian-Americans during his four-day visit to the US, Gandhi asked one of the Sikh attendees to give his name, and, said, “The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions.”

Also Read | Union Minister Ravneet Bittu booked for calling Rahul Gandhi ‘No 1 terrorist’

Earlier in the day, the BJP cited a joint statement of several Sikh groups to ask Gandhi to withdraw his statement.

Following Gandhi's remark, several BJP leaders attacked him. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also sparked a row after he called the Congress leader as number 1 terrorist and biggest enemy of the country.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Union Minister in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Khalistani leader Pannun supports Rahul’s remark on Sikh community

The FIR was registered under sections 353 (2) (making, publishing or circulating a statement or report with false information, rumors, or alarming news), 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot- if rioting be committed; if not committed) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

First Published:21 Sep 2024, 03:59 PM IST
