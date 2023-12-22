‘Why didn’t you accommodate regional parties?': Rahul Gandhi questions CWC after Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh loss
The Congress held the Congress Working Committee meeting and adopted a resolution to make the INDIA bloc an effective force against the BJP, while Rahul Gandhi emphasized the need to accommodate regional parties in the fight against PM Modi in the upcoming elections.
The Congress on Thursday held the Congress Working Committee meeting on Thursday in national capital Delhi. At the meeting they adopted the resolution to that it would take all necessary steps to make the INDIA bloc an effective bulwark and force against the BJP and its allies, while vowing to be fully prepared at the earliest to fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.