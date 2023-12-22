The Congress on Thursday held the Congress Working Committee meeting on Thursday in national capital Delhi. At the meeting they adopted the resolution to that it would take all necessary steps to make the INDIA bloc an effective bulwark and force against the BJP and its allies, while vowing to be fully prepared at the earliest to fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, cracked down on other party workers for the Assembly election defeat in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. According to an NDTV report, Rahul Gandhi emphasized on the need to ‘accommodate regional parties’ in their aim to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The meeting of the CWC was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi were among the 76 leaders attending the meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the NDTV report, Rahul Gandhi questioned why state units were not ready to make adjustments with smaller parties to try and defeat the BJP.

The senior leadership also brought into discussion the Kamal Nath-led campaign in Madhya Pradesh, which failed to take the party to victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The report further stated that several leaders called out what they described as Kamal Nath's autocratic style, and stubborn refusal to accept feedback or ideas.

Notably, during the election campaign phase, Kamal Nath had rejected collaborating with Samajwadi Party and has remarked "Akhilesh-wakhilesh" while dismissing talk of an alliance with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said the Congress should have agreed to seat-sharing with smaller parties.

“That cannot be termed as an intrusion", NDTV quoted Rahul Gandhi's articulation. “The Congress needs to accommodate others and every percentage of vote matters in the fight against the BJP", said Rahul Gandhi.

Notably, after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election failure, Congress replaced Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as the state chief. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When some leaders sought to highlight the BJP's organisational strength in all three states, Rahul Gandhi is said to have pointed out that the Congress did win all three in 2018 and that the BJP is not unbeatable, the report added.

In a resolution that was passed unanimously after a four-hour meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party also alleged that the suspension of MPs from Parliament was done to ensure that the opposition was not present to challenge the Narendra Modi government "as it bulldozed three draconian criminal justice laws through".

The CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, condemned in the strongest possible terms the suspension of more than 140 MPs of the opposition INDIA bloc from the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

