‘Most filthy’: Rahul Gandhi calls Pralhad Joshi 'defender of rapists' over Bilkis Bano convicts' release defence

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (28 July) labelled, the newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi as ‘most filthy type of man’, citing the BJP eader's defence of the premature release of 11 men serving life sentences in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

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On 18 October 2022, Pralhad Joshi, then the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines had defended the premature release of Bilkis Bano's rapists, saying it was done “as per the legal provision”.

Rahul Gandhi, standing on the steps of the Parliament, said, “Education Minister of India - the BJP puts a man who is a defender of rapists. That is the most filthy type of man. There can be no flithier man than somebody who says that rapists need protection. That is the Education Minister of India today.”

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Rahul Gandhi further questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice of Pralhad Joshi as Union Education Minister, arguing that several other ministers could have been entrusted with the portfolio.

"It's a strange reaction from the PM, that there are so many people in his cabinet, he could have chosen anyone of them. But he chooses a person who protects rapists. Quite amazing!" Rahul Gandhi added.

On 3 March 2002, amid the violence that followed the Godhra incident, Bilkis Bano was subjected to gang rape by a mob in Limkheda taluka, Dahod district. During the same attack, fourteen people lost their lives, including her three-year-old daughter, Saleha.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor criticises Congress for its silence on attacks on minorities

Pralhad Joshi was appointed Union Education Minister after Pralhad Joshi replaced Dharmendra Pradhan, whose resignation followed weeks of student protests led primarily by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

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What Did Pralhad Joshi Say About Bilkis Bano's Rapists' Early Release? In 2022, Pralhad Joshi, speaking to Indian Express had said, "Whatever is done is as per the legal provision. After one spends required time in jail, there is a provision to get free. In this case, that provision, which is absolutely legal, has been done.”

Pralhad Joshi's remarks came a day after the Gujarat government told the Supreme Court that it had decided to release the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano rape case as they had “completed 14 years and above in prison… their behaviour was found to be good” and the Centre had also “conveyed (its) concurrence/ approval”.

Priyanka Gandhi Raises Bilkis Bano Issue in Lok Sabha Earlier during proceedings in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also questioned Joshi’s appointment, referring to remarks she alleged he had made regarding the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

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Responding in the Lok Sabha, Joshi rejected the allegations and challenged Priyanka Gandhi to substantiate her claims.

“Priyanka ji should have authenticated her statements. Action should be taken regarding the misinformation being spread. Can one simply say anything and get away with it?" he said.

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The Education Minister categorically denied the accusations and demanded action against the Congress MP.

“I refute these allegations. She should be expelled and must apologise," Joshi said.

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