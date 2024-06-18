Rahul Gandhi claims people from Narendra Modi camp ‘in touch with us’: ‘Smallest disturbance can...’
Rahul Gandhi said people from Narendra Modi's camp are ‘in touch’ with the INDIA bloc and even a smallest disturbance may crumble the NDA coalition government at the Centre
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has disclosed in an interview that people from the Narendra Modi camp are “in contact" with the INDIA bloc as he asserted that even a minor disturbance may destabalise the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that has formed a government relying on the regional parties. Claiming “great discontent" within the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will “struggle" to survive.