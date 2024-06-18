Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has disclosed in an interview that people from the Narendra Modi camp are “in contact" with the INDIA bloc as he asserted that even a minor disturbance may destabalise the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that has formed a government relying on the regional parties. Claiming “great discontent" within the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will “struggle" to survive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with Financial Times, Rahul Gandhi said, “The numbers are such that they are very fragile, and the smallest disturbance can drop the government. Basically one ally has to turn the other way." Rahul Gandhi refused to further elaborate on his claims.

Securing victory on 293 Lok Sabha seats, the NDA won a third consecutive term at the Centre. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its majority, forcing it to depend on smaller parties to maintain its position in power. The INDIA coalition, formed to dethrone the BJP, delivered a surprise by winning 234 seats, positioning Rahul Gandhi at the forefront of Opposition politics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the people of India rejected “hatred" the BJP used to win elections. “The idea that you can spread hatred, you can spread anger and you can reap benefits of that — the Indian people have rejected it in this election. Essentially what has happened is that the basic architecture of BJP — the idea of creating religious hatred — that has collapsed," he said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has also announced that he will retain the Rae Bareli seat while his sister, Priyanka, will contest bypolls from Wayanad seat that he's vacating. Rahul Gandhi had won both seats in the Lok Sabha elections but in India, an individual is allowed to represent only one seat in Parliament.

If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family will be in Parliament - Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the Lok Sabha - giving “dynasty" ammunition to the BJP yet again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priyanka Gandhi said she will contest the bypolls from Wayanad but her association with Amethi and Rae Bareli will continue.

“I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and I will not let them feel his [Rahul Gandhi's] absence. I will work hard and I will try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative. I have a very old relationship with Raebareli and Amethi and it cannot be broken," she said.

