Rahul Gandhi clarifies 'ending reservation' comment amid BJP backlash: 'Congress will take it beyond 50%'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the struggle in India is about religious freedoms, highlighting the rights of Sikhs to wear their symbols. His comments sparked backlash from BJP leaders, accusing him of anti-national statements during his US visit.

Written By Sayantani
Published11 Sep 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stated, 'The elephant in the room is that 90 per cent of India – OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis – don't play the game.'
Rahul Gandhi in US: Amidst a storm of criticism over perceived anti-reservation remarks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi issued a clarification, asserting his support for expanding reservation limits beyond the current 50 percent.

In an interview at the National Press Club in the US, Rahul Gandhi emphasized, “Yesterday someone misrepresented my statement that I am against reservation. But let me make it clear – I am not against reservation. We will take reservation beyond the limit of 50 per cent.”

Rahul Gandhi's comments on Reservation

The controversy stemmed from comments Rahul Gandhi made during a session with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, where he highlighted systemic inequalities.

The Congress will "think of ending reservation when India is a fair place," Gandhi had said, and added, India is not a fair place at the moment

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stated, "The elephant in the room is that 90 per cent of India – OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis – don't play the game."

Gandhi elaborated that the caste census is crucial for understanding how lower castes and Dalits are integrated into societal institutions, noting the lack of representation in top businesses, the judiciary, and media.

Gandhi also mentioned, "We want to understand what their social and financial position looks like... We also want to look at the Indian institutions to have a sense of India's participation in these institutions."

He further stressed that the INDIA bloc wants to defend the Constitution and most of the alliance partners agree on holding a caste census, adding that 'two businessmen' should not run every business in the country.

Rahul Gandhi's comments on Sikhs

Speaking to a gathering of several hundred Indian Americans in Washington, DC, on Monday, Rahul Gandhi criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its perceived discriminatory views towards certain religions, languages, and communities.

The Congress MP emphasized that the struggle in India transcends politics, asserting, "The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That is what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions."

BJP reacts to Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha's statements have provoked backlash from the BJP leaders including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Yogi Adityanath, which has accused him of making anti-national statements abroad, especially concerning his role as the Leader of the Opposition.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsRahul Gandhi clarifies ‘ending reservation’ comment amid BJP backlash: ‘Congress will take it beyond 50%’

