Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at PM Modi over ‘sent by God’ remark: 'Straight to psychiatrist'
Rahul Gandhi mocks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that God has sent him, highlighting the contrast between the PM's treatment of wealthy businessmen and the needs of the poor. Gandhi criticises PM Modi's 'flatterers' for praising such statements.
Rahul Gandhi on Thursday shared a snippet on microblogging site X, in which the Congress MP from Wayanad is seen jibing at Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi's not 'born biologically' remark. Gandhi said that if an ordinary person had uttered this statement, that person would have been taken to a 'psychiatrist'.