Rahul Gandhi mocks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that God has sent him, highlighting the contrast between the PM's treatment of wealthy businessmen and the needs of the poor. Gandhi criticises PM Modi's 'flatterers' for praising such statements.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday shared a snippet on microblogging site X, in which the Congress MP from Wayanad is seen jibing at Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi's not 'born biologically' remark. Gandhi said that if an ordinary person had uttered this statement, that person would have been taken to a 'psychiatrist'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During an interview with News18 on the river Ganga, PM Modi commented that he felt he was not 'born biologically' but one 'sent by God'. The remark quickly went viral as India continued to vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Prime Minister Modi was being interviewed in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha Constituency, where the PM said, “Pehle jab tak maa zinda thi mujhe lagta tha ki shayad biologically mujhe janam diya gaya hai. Maa ke jaane ke baad in saare anubhavo ko mai jod kar dekhta hoon to mai convince ho chuka hu, galat ho sakta hoon, aalochak, left log toh meri dhajjiya uda denge, mere baal noch lenge…mai convince ho chuka hoon ki parmatma ne mujhe bheja hai. " (When my mother was alive, I used to believe that I was born biologically. After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God had sent me.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Ye urja biological shareer se nahi mili hai, ye urja ishwar mujhse kuch kaam lena hai, isliye mujhe vidha bhi di hai, samarthya bhi diya hai…aur mai kuch nahi hoon, ek instrument hoon jo ishwar mere roop me kiya hai(This energy could not be from my biological body, but was bestowed upon me by God. I believe God has given me abilities, inspiration, and good intentions for a purpose… I am nothing but an instrument.)" the PM had further said.

PM Modi's comments were widely discussed on social media and among intellectual groups.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Desh k Pradhan Mantri chamcho k samne, interview mein khul k kehete hain, main biological nahin hoon, mujhe parmatma ne mission k liye bheja hain'(India's Prime Minister in front of his flatterers and during an interview, openly claims that I am not biological, I have been sent by God for a mission), sarcastically referring to the remarks made by PM Modi, depicting himself as a quasi-messiah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi further asserted that if a common person were to say the same, they would have been taken ‘straight to a psychiatrist’. Gandhi further took a jibe at the ‘chamche (flatteres)’ of PM Modi and said, “unke chamche kya kehete hain? Wah Wah Wah kya baat boli, Pradhan Mantri ko parmatma ne bheje hain." (His flatters say that wow what he has said, God has sent him as our Prime Minister).

Further criticizing PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, during Covid pandemic Indians were lying dead on Ganga beach, thousands were taking their last breath in front of hospitals, but “the one sent by Parmatma (god) said, switch on your mobile phone lights". Rahul Gandhi's statements were welcomes with loud cheer and applause.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his Adani-Modi camaraderie claim, and said that PM Modi only works for “22 people – Adani ji, Ambani ji". Gandhi claimed whatever the businessmen demand, PM Modi get's it done within minutes. However, when poor people of India ask for education, hospitals, employment, PM Modi stays silent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

