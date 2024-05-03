Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli: Congress party's strategy behind the move explained
Raebareli Rahul Gandhi: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi chooses Raebareli over Amethi to ensure a safer win. Critics accuse him of 'fleeing' Amethi for fear of losing again to Smriti Irani, but Congress leaders defend the move, hinting at vacating Raebareli if he wins both seats.
Raebareli Rahul Gandhi: The Congress party finally ended speculation about the Raebareli seat by fielding its Wayanad member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, from the constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The decision was announced on May 3, the last date for filing nomination papers for the seat going to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.