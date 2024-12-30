Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ‘ring in New Year’, alleges BJP; Congress asks ‘when will Sanghis stop...’

Amit Malviya criticised Rahul Gandhi for travelling to Vietnam during the mourning of Manmohan Singh's death. He accused Gandhi of exploiting the situation for political gain. The Congress retaliated, questioning BJP's handling of Singh's cremation and calling for an end to diversionary politics.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the last rites of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi, (PTI)

The recent passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has ignited a fierce political dispute between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party. The controversy escalated when BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Rahul Gandhi of exploiting Manmohan Singh's death for political gain. “While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year,” Malviya alleged.

BJP's accusations against Rahul Gandhi

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise LoP Rahul Gandhi's decision to travel abroad during a period of national mourning.

Malviya chimed in with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots jibes against the Congress. “Rahul Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh’s death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable. The Gandhis and the Congress hate the Sikhs. Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib,” he said.

Malviya further alleged that Rahul Gandhi had politicised Manmohan Singh's death and expressed contempt for him, claiming that "the Gandhis and the Congress hate Sikhs" due to historical grievances related to Indira Gandhi.

Congress responds to Amit Malviya

In retaliation, Congress leaders have denounced the BJP's remarks as a diversionary tactic. Manickam Tagore, a prominent Congress leader, questioned when the BJP would cease its "take diversion" politics and highlighted the perceived disrespect shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Singh's cremation.

Tagore remarked, “When will the Sanghis stop this ‘Take Diversion’ politics? The way Modi denied Dr. Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Dr. Saheb’s family is shameful. If Mr Gandhi travel privately, why does it bother you? Get well in New year (sic).”

Manmohan Singh's funeral controversy

The tensions surrounding Dr Manmohan Singh's funeral arrangements have also been a focal point of contention. The Congress accused the BJP of mismanagement and disrespect, asserting that ex-PM Manmohan Singh was denied an appropriate cremation site on the banks of the Yamuna River.

The BJP has countered these claims, asserting that all protocols were followed during the state funeral and that adequate arrangements were made for Singh's family

