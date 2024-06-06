The BJP on Thursday termed as baseless Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were "directly involved" in a "biggest stock market scam" and accused him of hatching a conspiracy to mislead the investors.

Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal told a press conference here that while Gandhi is making such allegations out of frustration following the opposition's defeat in the Lok sabha polls, Prime Minister Modi was working to make India the third largest economy.

Gandhi has alleged that Prime Minister Modi and Shah were "directly involved" in what he described as the "biggest stock market scam" in which retail investors lost ₹30 lakh crore, and demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into it.

Goyal said, "It is baseless".

"Rahul Gandhi is hatching a conspiracy to mislead investors out of frustration following the opposition's defeat," he said.

Projections made by Saturday's exit polls sent stock markets surging on June 3, with the NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex jumping 3.3% and 3.4% respectively, a day before the Election Commission counted votes and declared results, dragging the markets back down again.

Modi and some of his BJP ministers had said during campaigning that the markets would surge when results were declared on June 4, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying in a television interview, "buy before June 4, they will shoot up".

