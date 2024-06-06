‘Rahul Gandhi is hatching conspiracy’: BJP alleges after Congress leader seeks probe into June 4 market crash
Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal refutes Rahul Gandhi's claim of PM Modi and HM Shah's direct involvement in stock market scam, labels it as baseless and a conspiracy to mislead.
The BJP on Thursday termed as baseless Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were "directly involved" in a "biggest stock market scam" and accused him of hatching a conspiracy to mislead the investors.