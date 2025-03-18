Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi for not giving ‘shraddhanjali’ to Mahakumbh stampede victims in Lok Sabha address

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to offer condolences to those who lost their lives during the Kumbh Mela. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not give Shraddhanjali to those who lost their lives in Kumbh.”

He said the youth who went to the Maha Kumbh also want one more thing from the PM, which is employment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Mahakumbh strengthened the spirit of unity in the country and gave a befitting response to those who questioned India's capability to organise such a large congregation.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rajeev Chandrasekhar pulls up own news channel for mocking Mahakumbh

Rahul Gandhi attested to the historical significance of Mahakumbh and said, “We support what the PM said; Kumbh is our history and culture”.

“As per the democratic structure, the LoP should get an opportunity to speak, but they won't let us. This is new India,” Rahul Gandhi said on PM Modi's address in Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

Mahakumbh 2025 Stampede The 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was marred by a tragic stampede on January 29, during the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The incident, which occurred at the Sangam ghat, resulted in the loss of at least 30 lives and 60 injuries.

The chaos unfolded as millions of devotees converged for the holy dip, with reports indicating that broken barriers and inadequate crowd management contributed to the disaster.

In a separate incident, a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15 claimed 18 lives as thousands of pilgrims rushed to board trains heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival.

What Did PM Modi Say on Mahakumbh in Lok Sabha? Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said the success of the Mahakumbh was a result of the contributions of countless people from the government and society.

Advertisement

“We witnessed the enthusiasm and excitement of the Mahakumbh in India for about one and a half months. The way millions of devotees came together with devotion, rising above the concerns of convenience and inconvenience, is our greatest strength,” Modi said.

“The Mahakumbh was such an event in which people from every region and every corner of the country came together. People put aside their egos and gathered in Prayagraj with the feeling of 'we' and not 'I',” he added.

The prime minister likened the Mahakumbh to an important milestone in the struggle for independence when the country's self-esteem was awakened.

“Be it the war of independence in 1857, the time of Bhagat Singh's martyrdom, the call of Chalo Delhi given by Netaji Subhas Babu or the Dandi March of Mahatma Gandhi, India achieved independence by seeking inspiration from such milestones in time,” Modi said.

Advertisement