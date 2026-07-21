Rahul Gandhi Protest LIVE: Rahul, Priyanka, and other Congress leaders detained outside Lok Kalyan Marg

Rahul Gandhi Protest LIVE: Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge sat on a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday and demanded his resignation over the police action against students protesting on the NEET paper leak issue.

After nearly 20 minutes, Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh met Gandhi at the protest site on Lok Kalyan Marg and urged him to end his sit-in.

The unprecedented scenes unfolded soon after Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the injured students at a hospital here.

Gandhi, along with Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar, Kerala CM V D Satheesan, and several Congress MPs, raised slogans against the prime minister.

The MPs and other Congress leaders symbolically tied their hands while protesting against alleged restrictions on the people's freedom imposed by the government.

Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE

‘Attack on students is attack on…’

Rahul Gandhi said an attack on students is an attack on every Indian family.

“PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without consequences. He cannot. Not this time.”

“I ask every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice - join us in dharna in front of the Prime Minister's residence. The voice of India's students will not be ignored,” the Congress leader said.